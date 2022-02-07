 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One of Bill Callahan's top recruiters returns to Nebraska to work for Scott Frost
One of Bill Callahan's top recruiters returns to Nebraska to work for Scott Frost

LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s top recruiting experts during the Bill Callahan era has returned to work for Scott Frost.

Vince Guinta — who’s had stints at Baylor, Wisconsin and Oregon State — has joined the Huskers’ staff as a senior director of player personnel and recruiting. Sean Dillon previously ran the personnel department and remains as a director.

Guinta most recently worked for two years at Baylor, where he was associate athletic director for personnel. He had a similar title at Oregon State, where he worked from 2015-19. He was director of recruiting at Wisconsin under then-coach Gary Andersen.

Guinta previously worked at NU in a variety of roles under Callahan and Tim Cassidy, Callahan’s football operations man who recently took a similar role at Colorado State.

Though Callahan’s tenure ended after four seasons, Guinta helped recruit the players who formed the backbone of the 10-win 2009 and 2010 teams that won Big 12 North Division crowns.

The Huskers also added DJ Vokolek — father of Husker tight end Travis Vokolek — to the staff as a quality control coach. DJ Vokolek had previously been an associate head coach at Northern Iowa. He's from Lincoln and was a team captain for UNK football.

