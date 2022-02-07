One of Bill Callahan's top recruiters returns to Nebraska to work for Scott Frost

LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s top recruiting experts during the Bill Callahan era has returned to work for Scott Frost.
Vince Guinta — who’s had stints at Baylor, Wisconsin and Oregon State — has joined the Huskers’ staff as a senior director of player personnel and recruiting. Sean Dillon previously ran the personnel department and remains as a director.
Guinta most recently worked for two years at Baylor, where he was associate athletic director for personnel. He had a similar title at Oregon State, where he worked from 2015-19. He was director of recruiting at Wisconsin under then-coach Gary Andersen.
Guinta previously worked at NU in a variety of roles under Callahan and Tim Cassidy, Callahan’s football operations man who recently took a similar role at Colorado State.
Though Callahan’s tenure ended after four seasons, Guinta helped recruit the players who formed the backbone of the 10-win 2009 and 2010 teams that won Big 12 North Division crowns.
The Huskers also added DJ Vokolek — father of Husker tight end Travis Vokolek — to the staff as a quality control coach. DJ Vokolek had previously been an associate head coach at Northern Iowa. He's from Lincoln and was a team captain for UNK football.
Meet the 2022 Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Bill Busch, special teams coordinator
Mickey Joseph, wide receivers/pass game coordinator/associate head coach
Donovan Raiola, offensive line
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Bryan Applewhite, running backs
Mike Dawson, defensive front
Barrett Ruud, linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
