One thing almost guaranteed to topple Nebraska's Jenga tower? Penalties

LINCOLN — A chill went up the spine of Nebraska’s football tower. In the Huskers’ final scrimmage of training camp, coach Scott Frost invited Big Ten referees to officiate the action.
“We had too many flags on the ground,” Frost said. “That’s been a point of emphasis for us all camp, and we’re going to watch the tape.”
Penalties. That’s a bane of Nebraska’s existence in the Big Ten.
NU has never ranked in the top five of the league in fewest penalties per game. The times when they come up — Mike Williams failing to line up correctly on a key down against Indiana in 2019, a goal line holding penalty in the 2020 Minnesota game, the personal foul in the 2018 Northwestern game that helped the Wildcats pull off a comeback — have been a bane, too.
Each yellow flag resembles a small, wooden plank removed from the Jenga tower, so to speak, with which Nebraska starts each game. The firmer the tower, the better NU’s chances at victory.
Penalties weaken the tower. Turnovers do to an even greater degree. Sometimes, Nebraska can pull many planks out of its tower — take the 2020 Rutgers game that was for three quarters a comedy of errors — and still, defying gravity, manage to keep its tower standing.
Other games — like the 41-23 loss to Illinois that began on a most-ridiculous sideways pass that officials ruled a fumble — Nebraska pulls planks out swiftly, with great force, and ... JENGA!
“This team needs to understand they’re good enough to be in every game if we don’t do the things to beat ourselves,” Frost said. “That’s been the thing that we’ve talked to them about the most ever since last season. I hope they get it. Think they do.”
Getting it could be crucial to Nebraska’s success in 2021. Not getting it has led to a lot of towers falling on Frost and everyone else in Husker football.
Twice since joining the Big Ten, NU has led the league in turnovers. The one year the Huskers had fewer than 15 — in 2016 — they took a roster with marginal talent and transformed it into a nine-win team.
In 2017, Nebraska football was a mess, in part because of repeated, disastrous Tanner Lee interceptions that cost the Huskers a win over Northern Illinois and dampened any chance of victory over Wisconsin. Another interception late in the Northwestern game paved the way for a Wildcat overtime victory, which sealed the fate of former coach Mike Riley.
The mistakes continued into 2018, when Nebraska opened the Scott Frost era with turnovers on each of its first two offensive drives — which Colorado turned into touchdowns in a 33-28 win. Penalties and miscues persisted into the season, including at Northwestern. As the Huskers found their footing late in that season, there was a hidden reason: Nebraska was plus-5 its last six games of 2018.
By the second game of 2019 — the brief moment NU was ranked under Frost — the Jenga tower fell again because of pieces Nebraska’s mistakes pulled from it.
Three turnovers, all of them costly. Seven penalties for 65 yards. And, of course, the bad overtime snap from center Cam Jurgens that messed up Adrian Martinez’s timing and led to a brutal sack.
“Regardless of where the snap is, who gives a (expletive)? I’ve got to be able to make a play,” Martinez said after the game.
Martinez is where fans and coaches often focus when it comes to turnovers. He’s thrown 20 interceptions and lost 15 fumbles over three seasons. He racks up yards — and costly mistakes.
One of those mistakes — an interception at Northwestern in 2020, in which Martinez, scrambling, tossed a ball up for grabs in the Wildcat end zone — got No. 2 benched for 2½ games. He got the job back because replacement Luke McCaffrey wasn’t any better at avoiding turnovers, but quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco delivered a clear message:
“I just want him to make certain he’s always giving us a chance to win a game, and not to do anything that’s going to endanger that,” Verduzco said. “We’re just one cog in the wheel of success or failure. We can screw it up in a heartbeat.”
Martinez told reporters during spring camp he felt good about reducing his interceptions. Ball security while running, on the other hand, is a constant focus.
“I really hurt my team when I fumble the ball,” Martinez said.
The second tower-toppling issue, penalties, was mostly on the offensive line — which accounted for 14 flags last season — and secondary, which had three targeting penalties, including two against Ohio State. NU has worked on teaching its players how not to draw targeting penalties, but it hasn’t had consistent success in posting a clean season without any disqualifications.
Some of last year’s mistakes — especially along the offensive line — could be chalked up to youth. In the process of rebuilding NU’s roster, Frost knew he had his oldest team when he arrived in 2018. With the 2017 and 2018 recruiting classes crumbling quickly, 2020 was a kind of bridge year designed to break in some of the newer, Frost-approved recruits. When COVID-19 hit, NU lost some of its bonding and chemistry time.
“Would have been great to have more time with those guys, to get them more prepared and get them more reps, get them ready,” Frost said. “I’m glad things are back to normal.”
Hopefully with a few self-disciplined tweaks to keep the tower from falling.
