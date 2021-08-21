One thing almost guaranteed to topple Nebraska's Jenga tower? Penalties

“This team needs to understand they’re good enough to be in every game if we don’t do the things to beat ourselves,” Frost said. “That’s been the thing that we’ve talked to them about the most ever since last season. I hope they get it. Think they do.”

Getting it could be crucial to Nebraska’s success in 2021. Not getting it has led to a lot of towers falling on Frost and everyone else in Husker football.

Twice since joining the Big Ten, NU has led the league in turnovers. The one year the Huskers had fewer than 15 — in 2016 — they took a roster with marginal talent and transformed it into a nine-win team.

In 2017, Nebraska football was a mess, in part because of repeated, disastrous Tanner Lee interceptions that cost the Huskers a win over Northern Illinois and dampened any chance of victory over Wisconsin. Another interception late in the Northwestern game paved the way for a Wildcat overtime victory, which sealed the fate of former coach Mike Riley.