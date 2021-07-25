Opinions on NIL vary among coaches, players at Big Ten media days

INDIANAPOLIS — Austin Allen thought for a moment. His perfect sponsor right now might be Ford or Chevrolet. After all, the Nebraska tight end would love a new truck.
Allen’s good friend, former Husker and current Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral, would partner with Microsoft for a custom Xbox with his jersey and No. 0 on the console. Nebraska safety Deontai Williams — whose teammates call him “8 Ball” because of his uniform number — thinks it would be fun to join with a pool brand.
The new reality of student-athletes profiting from their name, image and likeness (NIL) was a popular topic throughout Big Ten media days on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium. Players daydreamed, even if some hadn’t thought much about the rule since it went into effect this month. Coaches offered a wide range of opinions, expressing caution or optimism about NIL potential while agreeing only that education will be an essential component.
“It’s going to be one more tug on our guys for time management,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Added Northwestern coach and former Wildcats linebacker Pat Fitzgerald: “I’m not going to lie to you, I'm a little jealous. I mean, think about the mid-'90s, the dough I would have made.”
And Nebraska coach Scott Frost: “The game is changing. I think in a lot of ways those are going to be good changes. But there’s going to be pitfalls, too.”
Ohio State coach Ryan Day offered more than just a review of NIL, proposing at some point — perhaps a year from now — examining how some of that financial windfall that will inevitably find star skill players could be spread throughout the roster. The four-time-defending Big Ten champs are in a “perfect alignment” with the city of Columbus and a strong social media presence to benefit unlike anywhere else, he said.
“There's guys who are blocking for the quarterback, there's guys who are covering the wide receivers,” Day said. “And while it's tricky and I don't really have quite the answer, I know that there's got to be some sort of formula down the road that we can consider.”
OSU senior Thayer Munford — projected as one of the top tackles for next year’s NFL draft — echoed a similar thought later in the day. Offensive line might be “boring” compared to skill guys, he said, but take the big men away and see how they do. The Buckeyes win as a team, and they should find a way to make money as one, too.
Among the more conservative Big Ten coaches for NIL is Penn State’s James Franklin, who said his program doesn’t plan to use it for recruiting purposes. The school will manage it during the season so it doesn’t take away from football and academics.
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is taking a wait-and-see approach, considering NIL a chance to educate an audience that suddenly wants to learn about things like income taxes and branding. Ferentz — the dean of the league entering his 23rd season in Iowa City — told his players they would be most marketable if they were part of a good team.
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh reminds the Wolverines that the traditional sensibilities remain what will serve them best as individuals.
“Your tape is still your brand as a football player,” Harbaugh said. “So still go get good, really good, at football. Your grades are your brand as a student, so get really good grades. How you treat people ... that’s still your brand as a person. In some ways, the soul of the old things still really stands true for a college athlete.”
Frost echoed Nebraska’s stance that living in a state with no professional sports team combined with a rabid fan following makes the Huskers “uniquely positioned to take advantage” of NIL. But many of his peers were equally bullish on their own situations. Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, for example, cited a Twin Cities metro-area population of 3.5 million and 18 Fortune 500 companies as a community flush with options.
The Gophers aren’t in a “small, little college town,” Fleck said. Many players have already benefited from the “tremendous” and “grand slam” changes brought about by the new student-athlete rights.
Fitzgerald said Northwestern has the “best opportunity of NIL” being in the Chicago area even though he cautions his guys not to set their market standards too low as they prepare for potential pro careers. By next year, everyone should have a better idea of what opportunities are and are not worth pursuing.
“I just think it's comical listening to all of us head coaches talk about how great our fan bases and our Twitter handles are for NIL for our players,” Fitzgerald said. “It has nothing to do with it. But it's been humorous to watch.”
New Illinois coach Bret Bielema said last month that he found it funny to see other Big Ten schools “bragging about themselves” for using the platform Opendorse for their student-athletes when the Illini had their infrastructure established “way ahead of everybody else.”
Nebraska’s Allen said he doesn’t necessarily want his Twitter account filled with advertisements but added that “everybody’s got their price.” He believes NIL will be a major change for good across college sports, but who knows for sure?
Less than a month in, all anyone can do is watch and learn. And give their opinion.
“If they make enough or if they live in the wrong state, they’re really going to find out (about income tax),” Ferentz said. “Good reason not to live in California probably, right? And that’s where all this stuff started anyway, so that’s kind of ironic.”
402-444-1201,