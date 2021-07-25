Opinions on NIL vary among coaches, players at Big Ten media days

Ohio State coach Ryan Day offered more than just a review of NIL, proposing at some point — perhaps a year from now — examining how some of that financial windfall that will inevitably find star skill players could be spread throughout the roster. The four-time-defending Big Ten champs are in a “perfect alignment” with the city of Columbus and a strong social media presence to benefit unlike anywhere else, he said.

“There's guys who are blocking for the quarterback, there's guys who are covering the wide receivers,” Day said. “And while it's tricky and I don't really have quite the answer, I know that there's got to be some sort of formula down the road that we can consider.”

OSU senior Thayer Munford — projected as one of the top tackles for next year’s NFL draft — echoed a similar thought later in the day. Offensive line might be “boring” compared to skill guys, he said, but take the big men away and see how they do. The Buckeyes win as a team, and they should find a way to make money as one, too.

Among the more conservative Big Ten coaches for NIL is Penn State’s James Franklin, who said his program doesn’t plan to use it for recruiting purposes. The school will manage it during the season so it doesn’t take away from football and academics.