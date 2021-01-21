Outlook remains bleak for fan attendance at Nebraska spring events, A.D. says

Bill Moos feels the morale rising among Nebraska athletics. Many student-athletes are beginning their seasons this month after lengthy delays. Staffers are returning to work.
The last piece in a return to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic — fan attendance — might still be a ways off.
Speaking for an hour on the Husker Sports Network on Thursday, the Nebraska athletic director said he and his Big Ten peers continue to evaluate the potential return of crowds on a week by week basis. But “there’s not a comfort level at this point.”
Projecting into the spring, Moos said he sees fan presence as potentially being “very limited” for basketball heading into the postseason. With volleyball, which begins its season Friday, he’s “holding out hope there and on into the spring as well.”
His cautious view also applies to the Red-White spring football game, currently set for May 1. Moos said he’s “pushing for” some capacity level of fans to be allowed into Memorial Stadium after the Huskers played without anyone beyond family and friends last season. He said Lancaster County health authorities will have more input in the eventual decision than the Big Ten.
Moos also offered clarity for the Nebraska baseball schedule, which still hasn’t been announced by the Big Ten. As expected, he said he’s “pretty positive” league teams will play a conference-only schedule of 44 games, filled by four-game weekend series. It may be that Nebraska travels to warmer climates for some contests, he said, but those will be against other Big Ten schools.
“It’s not going to look traditional,” Moos said.
Still, Moos said, he can see a slow return to normalcy as 2021 begins. All employees furloughed last year have returned and the 10% salary reductions have been removed. Around 80% of staffers are back working, with the remainder still operating out of their homes.
“We’ve got a little skip to our step,” Moos said. “It’s good to see.”
Other notes from Moos’ hour-long appearance:
» Moos declined to give a grade to football coach Scott Frost when asked by a caller but said he was pleased by how the Huskers finished the season with a win over Rutgers. He said in a normal year he would have “put my foot down” about playing in a bowl game but added the unique circumstances of 2020 left him okay with the team decision to opt out.
“I am expecting a lot more out of year four with Scott facing a schedule that includes Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin,” Moos said. “I mean, whoa. But you want to be the best, you play the best and you gotta beat the best.”
Moos said the daunting slate is an “opportunity” to return to a regular habit of playing postseason football.
» The men’s basketball team could return from a lengthy COVID-19 pause sometime by the end of the week, Moos said. Thirty players, coaches and personnel were affected by the outbreak, with about half still in isolation. He said a lack of antibodies within the team set it up as a “bucket of kindling” fearing a match would light it and “that’s just exactly what happened.”
When the team returns, Moos said, he hopes it does so strong and finishes strong. Coach Fred Hoiberg is “getting strong and getting better” as well.
Added Moos on the challenges of staying virus-free while playing basketball games: “I mean, it’s a petri dish. We are not alone in the Big Ten or around the country.”
» Other NU sports programs have had to pause activities while not in competitive seasons in the last 10 months. Among them were wrestling, track and soccer, Moos said.
» Moos complimented the work of women’s basketball coach Amy Williams — whose shorthanded team has beaten three top-25 opponents in recent weeks — along with the No. 5 volleyball squad that opens its season Friday.
» The transfer portal is “free agency,” Moos said, though Nebraska is exploring it for how it can most benefit its teams. He said the one-time transfer rule and name, image and likeness bill that were tabled by the NCAA won’t get addressed for “a while,” perhaps into next fall.
402-444-1201,