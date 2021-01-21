Outlook remains bleak for fan attendance at Nebraska spring events, AD says

“It’s not going to look traditional,” Moos said.

Still, Moos said, he can see a slow return to normalcy as 2021 begins. All employees furloughed last year have returned and the 10% salary reductions have been removed. Around 80% of staffers are back working, with the remainder still operating out of their homes.

“We’ve got a little skip to our step,” Moos said. “It’s good to see.”

Other notes from Moos’ hour-long appearance:

>> Moos declined to give a grade to football coach Scott Frost when asked by a caller but said he was pleased by how the Huskers finished the season with a win over Rutgers. He said in a normal year he would have “put my foot down” about playing in a bowl game but added the unique circumstances of 2020 left him okay with the team decision to opt out.

“I am expecting a lot more out of year four with Scott facing a schedule that includes Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin,” Moos said. “I mean, whoa. But you want to be the best, you play the best and you gotta beat the best.”

Moos said the daunting slate is an “opportunity” to return to a regular habit of playing postseason football.