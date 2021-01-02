Outside linebacker JoJo Domann returning to Nebraska for sixth season

Nebraska now has a senior who will officially be back in 2021. And the news couldn’t be bigger for the Blackshirts.

Outside linebacker JoJo Domann announced on social media Saturday he will be taking advantage of the pandemic-related eligibility freeze from this season and return next season. It will be the sixth year in a Huskers uniform for the 6-foot-1, 230-pound native of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Domann announced the decision in a short video clip from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street,” with his head and those of Nebraska coaches replacing movie characters.

“I’m not leaving!” the Domann character says in the movie as the crowd cheers. “The show goes on!”

Five of Nebraska’s 18 seniors had previously announced their intentions for next year, with all five opting to move on from the program. Domann — considered to have more of a toss-up decision than many — took a couple weeks from the end of NU’s season to weigh his options but ultimately chose to return. As the son of an NFL agent, Domann had considerable experience nearby to draw from.