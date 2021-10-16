P.J. Fleck: Minnesota's defensive plan for Nebraska was 'perfect'

Touchdowns on their opening two drives, plus one more with less than two minutes remaining before halftime, helped build that comfort zone for the Gophers as they built a 21-9 lead.

“When you’re able to take advantage of what the defense is giving you in those early downs, it really helps move the chains,” Morgan said. “(It) helps you get into better opportunities. Instead of being in third-and-seven, third-and-six, you’re getting in third-and-managables. If you’re avoiding third down as a whole, that makes a big difference."

Minnesota’s defense didn’t let Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez get comfortable for any significant stretch the entire game. The Huskers’ leading rusher had his toughest day of the season, gaining just five yards and losing 22 on eight carries for a net of minus-17 yards.

Fleck said the plan devised by Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi could be summed up in one word. But before he got to that word, he described how the Gophers got to what Fleck called one of the best players in the conference.

“We had to make sure we had small run lanes,” Fleck said. “We had to stop the run. We knew that. The triple option, we worked on that. They have so many dimensions off of it. Pass game, reverses, the zone play, the split-zone option.