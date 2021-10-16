P.J. Fleck: Minnesota's defensive plan for Nebraska was 'perfect'

MINNEAPOLIS — The customary handshake between opposing coaches usually happens near or at midfield.
On Saturday afternoon, that exchange of pleasantries took place just in front of the numbers in front of the Nebraska sideline. That’s because Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck sprinted to greet Scott Frost after the Gophers defeated the Huskers 30-23.
The always-energetic Fleck then turned around, ran another short sprint and jumped into the arms of the University of Minnesota police officer who serves as his on-field escort. Fleck then quickly found Nebraska linebacker Nick Heinrich and shared an extended hug and short conversation.
An on-field interview with ESPN2 was followed by hugs with the Gopher mascot, Fleck’s wife Heather and, finally, one with quarterback Tanner Morgan after his postgame interview.
The senior signal caller set a school record with 16 consecutive completions while steadily guiding the Minnesota offense, especially in the first half.
“For all the things said about Tanner, that’s a University of Minnesota record, 16-of-16,” Fleck said. “There’s a reason why he plays. He’s getting better. Talk about a guy that puts his oar back in the water and just keeps rowing the boat.”
What made the Minnesota’s offense so effective in the first half was the ability to consistently hit big plays on early downs. Fleck said that because Morgan was able to get into a rhythm against the Nebraska secondary, the Gophers were able to keep the Husker defense on its heels.
Touchdowns on their opening two drives, plus one more with less than two minutes remaining before halftime, helped build that comfort zone for the Gophers as they built a 21-9 lead.
“When you’re able to take advantage of what the defense is giving you in those early downs, it really helps move the chains,” Morgan said. “(It) helps you get into better opportunities. Instead of being in third-and-seven, third-and-six, you’re getting in third-and-managables. If you’re avoiding third down as a whole, that makes a big difference."
Minnesota’s defense didn’t let Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez get comfortable for any significant stretch the entire game. The Huskers’ leading rusher had his toughest day of the season, gaining just five yards and losing 22 on eight carries for a net of minus-17 yards.
Fleck said the plan devised by Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi could be summed up in one word. But before he got to that word, he described how the Gophers got to what Fleck called one of the best players in the conference.
“We had to make sure we had small run lanes,” Fleck said. “We had to stop the run. We knew that. The triple option, we worked on that. They have so many dimensions off of it. Pass game, reverses, the zone play, the split-zone option.
“Plus, he’s a runner. He can spread you out and go. We had to condense the pass lanes, and, not only that, we couldn’t just rush the passer. We had to rush the passer through the offensive linemen. That will shrink the pocket."
Then Fleck got to that one-word summary.
“Perfect,” Fleck said. “We did exactly what we needed to do. That was the way that we felt we had to stop him because he’s hard to stop. Contain him. I don’t think you can ever stop him; you contain him. He’s one of the best players in the league, he’s got so much better as the years have gone on.”
Graduate transfer linebacker Jack Gibbens from Abilene Christian said having two weeks to prepare for things that Martinez and the Nebraska offense do well was helpful.
“He can hurt you running the ball with the option stuff they do,” Gibbens said. “Then also his scrambling. It’s just everybody doing their job, trying to take away the option stuff ... They do a lot of stuff to try and mess with your eyes and get you out of position."
Minnesota’s defense also gave their offensive mates another big dose of energy by stuffing the Huskers on a fourth down play from inside the Gophers’ 1-yard line. At the time, Morgan had thrown two interceptions and the Gophers were clinging to a 21-16 lead.
“With the goal-line stand and we forced a couple of missed kicks, just continue to play,” Gibbens said. “Sometimes that stuff’s going to happen, but if you play hard and continue to play for each other, it won’t kill you.”
The Gophers sealed the victory with a 56-yard touchdown run by Bryce Williams and just 2:33 remaining in the game. Williams, who had been a game captain earlier in the week, was helping fill in for the loss of the team’s top two running backs earlier this season to injury.
Fleck said it’s just another example of the culture he, the coaching staff and players work on every day.
“We’re constantly evolving,” Fleck said. “If you’re not changing, you’re staying the same and you’re not growing. We’re constantly changing. Culture, culture, culture.”