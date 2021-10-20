P.J. Fleck said Minnesota's 'culture' beat Nebraska's 'skill' — to Scott Frost's surprise

The sloganeering standoff continues, even if Scott Frost isn’t a willing participant.

After Minnesota beat Nebraska on Saturday, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck called the win a triumph of “culture versus skill.”

“That’s what I saw today,” Fleck said. “Whatever anyone else wants to say about us or our program or our culture, feel free. We’ve been called every name in the book. But (today was) culture versus skill.”

Add it to Fleck’s lengthy list of rallying cries. Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium is covered in oars, a nod to Fleck’s “row the boat” mantra.

Frost made it clear at Big Ten media day he wasn’t interested in slogans, and he said Wednesday that he hadn’t heard Fleck’s comments. He kept a straight face as a reporter read Fleck’s comments aloud.

But Frost also defended his program, saying Nebraska’s culture has progressed “100 miles” during his tenure.

In past years, Frost said he might worry about the Huskers losing passion due to frustrating losses. But not this team.

Frost “loves” Nebraska’s culture right now. The Huskers could play better in big moments, but their culture is sound.