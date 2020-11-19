Pac-12 votes to allow what the Big Ten rejected: Nonconference games

With COVID-19 cancellations piling up in the Pac-12, the league's leaders on Thursday voted to allow something the Big Ten refused to grant its teams.
A nonconference football game.
The Pac-12 had originally planned on a six-game season with a plus-one on Dec. 19. But Utah hasn't even played yet. California — which was barred from playing due to contact tracing issues related to a single positive case — has played just once and had this week's game against Arizona State cancelled.
Now teams left stranded by the COVID cases of others will be able to seek out nonconference games if they wish.
It's an option that was denied Nebraska when Wisconsin developed a significant enough outbreak to cancel its game with NU and its game the following week with Purdue. Maryland has now done the same, stranding Ohio State last week and Michigan State this week.
NU had a game lined up against Tennessee-Chattanooga. It appealed to the Big Ten Council Presidents and Chancellors to play the nonconference game, but was denied.
“If you’re not persistent, you’ll never know,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said Nov. 1. “My feeling was: Hey, we’ve made great strides in playing at all based on the testing piece. And I felt — and many others did — that (a game cancellation) was going to happen, and just, luck of the draw, we were first. So we’ve set the precedent. Coming out of the meeting with presidents and chancellors, it was, ‘this is the precedent, don’t anybody come back to us again.’”
The Big Ten has never released a statement about the decision. Numerous requests to interview Kevin Warren, who hasn't spoken publicly in three weeks about any matter, have not been fulfilled.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.