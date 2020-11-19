Pac-12 votes to allow what the Big Ten rejected: Nonconference games

“If you’re not persistent, you’ll never know,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said Nov. 1. “My feeling was: Hey, we’ve made great strides in playing at all based on the testing piece. And I felt — and many others did — that (a game cancellation) was going to happen, and just, luck of the draw, we were first. So we’ve set the precedent. Coming out of the meeting with presidents and chancellors, it was, ‘this is the precedent, don’t anybody come back to us again.’”

The Big Ten has never released a statement about the decision. Numerous requests to interview Kevin Warren, who hasn't spoken publicly in three weeks about any matter, have not been fulfilled.