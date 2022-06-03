Pair of Nebraska targets highlight first round of Friday Night Lights

LINCOLN — Mario Buford stripped the football and turned back to his entourage with a grin.

The 2024 three-star cornerback prospect allowed the catch on a short crossing route but quickly made up for it. And it was much to the delight of his onlookers — a gaggle of current Huskers and coaches swarmed him with congratulations, back slaps and fist bumps. A deflection later in the one-on-one drill drew a similar response, this time with multiple NU players recording the celebration on their phones.

Buford — the brother of Nebraska defensive back Marques Buford from DeSoto, Texas — held the attention of the coaches and crowd of 200-plus that gathered inside Memorial Stadium for the first Friday Night Lights camp Friday. Other defenders and receivers prompted their own “Ohhhhs” from the crowd late in the session with impressive knockdowns and acrobatic catches during a full camp with upwards of 270 participants.

This wasn’t Micah Parsons 2017 or Dylan Raiola 2021 — both players ranked among the best recruits in the country who wowed large crowds when they visited Nebraska in the past — but nonetheless featured intriguing names on a picturesque evening with a light breeze on the brand-new Memorial Stadium turf. Among recruits who arrived already holding NU offers were 2023 athlete Dash Dorsey out of Wheaton, Illinois, and 2024 tight end Carter Nelson of Ainsworth.

Buford and Dorsey were clear priorities, with defensive coordinator Erik Chinander giving personal pointers to both as they lined up against each other in drills in the northwest corner early in the session that began around 6:30 p.m. Buford — who owns 10 Power Five offers including Oregon and Arkansas — joked with his brother during breaks while other NU defensive backs gathered around.

The one-on-one competitions at the end of the night were, as usual, the most popular. Unrated 2023 DeSoto receiver Dahlyn Jones caused Husker receivers to erupt after a difficult over-the-shoulder catch on an outside post in the back of the end zone. Receiver Cody Oswald of Yankton, South Dakota, earned a similar roar on a jump ball as did Columbus wideout Tanner Esch. Gretna linebacker Isaiah Weber was another who navigated a swarming following a knockdown.

The evening drew much of Nebraska’s current team, almost all of which is on campus for summer workouts. Coach Scott Frost milled around in black wind pants, a black polo and camouflage Nebraska cap. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple — notorious for his stocking feet indoors but wearing shoes Friday — worked with quarterbacks. Assistants Sean Beckton (tight ends), Mickey Joseph (receivers), Donovan Raiola (offensive line), Barrett Ruud (inside linebackers) and Bill Busch (special teams) were among staffers coaching their positions.

Players did the same including quarterback Logan Smothers, tight end Travis Vokolek and linebackers Luke Reimer and Chris Kolarevic. Running back Jaquez Yant, freshman receivers Decoldest Crawford, Trey Palmer and Janiran Bonner and tight end Thomas Fidone were among many others taking in the scene. Wideout Omar Manning browsed the Husker apparel racks set up outside the stadium’s southwest entrance before the event.

The night, which coincided with the start of a major official visit weekend, attracted many of those visitors as well. 2023 four-star receiver and recent LSU decommit Omarion Miller intently watched Joseph lead drills. Scottsbluff offensive lineman Brock Knutson — who originally signed up for the camp before taking his official visit instead — conversed with players and staffers. Four-star Georgia natives Dontavius Braswell (running back) and Adonijay Green (edge rusher) did the same.

Lincoln Southeast coach Ryan Gottula — on an official with his son, committed 2023 O-lineman Gunnar Gottula — walked the sidelines checking in on at least eight of his other players participating in drills.

The evening ended with Frost speaking to the knelt-down campers and breaking with a cheer of “Go Big Red!” It’s just the start of a busy month that includes three more weekends of official visits and multiple camps, including another edition of FNL on June 17.

