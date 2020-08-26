Parents of Big Ten football players cite 'total lack of confidence,' continue to seek transparency

Parents of Big Ten football players continued to align Wednesday, releasing an open three-page letter to league leadership that continues to seek a reversal of the decision to postpone fall sports and more transparency on how it reached that conclusion.
Eleven of the 14 conference schools were part of the pointed message to Commissioner Kevin Warren — schools that haven’t been part of the four parent Zoom meetings this week are Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana. Player parents wrote they agreed that they have trust in the respective athletic programs their sons represent but remain disappointed in the lack of communication and clarity from the Big Ten since it made the Aug. 11 decision on fall sports.
“Candidly, at this point, the parent organizations have a total lack of confidence in your ability to lead and communicate effectively with all key stakeholders,” the letter read.
The message made no mention of possible legal action. In an Aug. 20 letter, Nebraska parents said they would file a lawsuit if the Big Ten didn’t provide records detailing how each school president and chancellor voted as the league shut down fall sports as well as pertinent medical data. Their deadline of Monday at noon passed without any communication from the league.
Glen Snodgrass — York’s high school football coach and father of Husker linebacker Garrett Snodgrass — told The World-Herald on Wednesday that any imminent legal action against the league would come from parent groups of individual schools. At this point, he said, a larger collective legal push “is not something that we’re pursuing.”
But that doesn’t mean Nebraska parents — represented by lawyer and former state senator Mike Flood — are backing off. Every parent from Nebraska’s roster of 150-plus players has been contacted, he said, and they have yet to hear any negative feedback about their stance. Snodgrass said they will announce their next step soon.
“You’re going to hear something in the next 24 hours,” Snodgrass said.
The effort — solely parent-led — continues to move quickly with a primary goal of their sons playing football this fall. A flurry of Zoom calls this week left Snodgrass and others encouraged at how united every family seems to be for football and better transparency.
“You would never think you’d get 11 different groups of parents from 11 different colleges from all over the Midwest together on one Zoom meeting and it would work as seamlessly as it did,” Snodgrass said. “There are so many egos and so many different things involved there. But it’s been incredible how on the same page everybody is and how much everybody wants the same thing. I was shocked at how easy it was to come together on a consensus for this letter.”
Snodgrass said the parental communication between league schools has also led to the “beginning stages” of what could become an official Big Ten parents group, complete with bylaws and a board.
Wednesday’s letter also asked for a forum where Warren could answer questions and more specifics on the criteria that will go into determining a potential winter/spring season. It argued that if Warren felt it safe for his son to continue playing at Mississippi State, “surely, the organization you lead is at least equipped to do the same.”
Of 130 FBS teams, 77 continue to prepare for a fall season. That includes Power Five leagues in the SEC, ACC and Big 12.
Nebraska players returned to limited workouts Tuesday as part of a 12-hours-per-week model that will be in place into early October.
The Big Ten football stadiums
Beaver Stadium (Penn State)
Camp Randall (Wisconsin)
Kinnick Stadium (Iowa)
Maryland Stadium (Maryland)
Memorial Stadium (Illinois)
Memorial Stadium (Indiana)
Memorial Stadium (Nebraska)
Michigan Stadium (Michigan)
Ohio Stadium (Ohio State)
Ross-Ade Stadium (Purdue)
Ryan Field (Northwestern)
SHI Stadium (Rutgers)
Spartan Stadium (Michigan State)
TCF Bank Stadium (Minnesota)
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!