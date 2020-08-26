Parents of Big Ten football players cite 'total lack of confidence,' continue to seek transparency

But that doesn’t mean Nebraska parents — represented by lawyer and former state senator Mike Flood — are backing off. Every parent from Nebraska’s roster of 150-plus players has been contacted, he said, and they have yet to hear any negative feedback about their stance. Snodgrass said they will announce their next step soon.

“You’re going to hear something in the next 24 hours,” Snodgrass said.

The effort — solely parent-led — continues to move quickly with a primary goal of their sons playing football this fall. A flurry of Zoom calls this week left Snodgrass and others encouraged at how united every family seems to be for football and better transparency.

“You would never think you’d get 11 different groups of parents from 11 different colleges from all over the Midwest together on one Zoom meeting and it would work as seamlessly as it did,” Snodgrass said. “There are so many egos and so many different things involved there. But it’s been incredible how on the same page everybody is and how much everybody wants the same thing. I was shocked at how easy it was to come together on a consensus for this letter.”