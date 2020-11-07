Pat Fitzgerald pleased with Northwestern's improvement in second half against Nebraska

As Pat Fitzgerald made his way around the Northwestern locker room Saturday at halftime, the coach stopped and posed a question to his offensive charges.
“We were doing some adjustments on both sides of the ball,” Fitzgerald said. “I just talked to the offense. (I said) ‘You guys seem bored; you’ve been out there for like nine minutes. It would be cool to get something going here and get some momentum.’”
It actually was just a little more than 11 minutes that the Wildcats spent on offense in the first half of their 21-13 Big Ten football victory over the Huskers. The Wildcats took those words seriously and didn’t need to be reminded the second half.
Northwestern scored two more touchdowns and had possession for just more than 16 of the final 30 minutes to earn the victory and improve to 3-0 in the Big Ten West.
Though Nebraska’s offense ran 23 more plays than the Wildcats (88-65) and outgained Northwestern by 125 yards, a scoreless second half prevented the Huskers from earning their first victory of the season.
Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey said the most important part of the second half turnaround was improved execution.
“We just knew that we were beating ourselves and the message was simple,” Ramsey said. “Just keep chipping away and execute one play at a time. Things are going to fall into place. Credit their defense, they’re good, but we didn’t execute as well as we should have.”
The Wildcats did just that, taking the second half kickoff and carving up the Nebraska defense just as they did on their first drive of the game.
In the first half it was a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 41-yard touchdown run.
To kick off the second half, it was a 10-play, 61-yard drive.
The Wildcats' final TD was a 10-yard pass from Ramsey to Riley Lees with 9:53 remaining in the game. Ramsey said Lees let him know early in the play that he was open.
“It was a simple progression and he’s yelling at me, clapping his hands,” Ramsey said. “He was telling me he was open before I threw it to him.”
Lees didn’t dispute that assessment.
“I’m the check-down there,” Lees said. “I got a little excited and he heard me. As receivers, we have to go and make a play.”
Shutting out opponents in the second half has become an early hallmark of this Northwestern season. The Wildcat defense did that to Maryland in a 43-3 victory in their season opener, then duplicated that feat in a stirring 21-20, come-from-behind victory last week over Iowa.
While Fitzgerald is pleased with the second half success, he said the defense bailed out the Wildcats in the first half by limiting the Huskers to just six points on a pair of drives that could have helped Nebraska build more than a 13-7 halftime advantage.
“We have a veteran core group of guys that are pretty unflappable,” Fitzgerald said. “I think our young talent is just gaining more and more confidence the more that we play.”
That veteran core is led by one of the conference’s best linebacker corps. Strongside linebacker Chris Bergin, who finished with 11 total tackles, including five solo stops and an interception, said his group could have done a better job of keeping Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey in check.
“We let them get loose a few times out of the pocket,” Bergin said. “What that creates is another threat on the ground. It’s something you’ve got to keep an eye on the whole game. We could play a lot better in that aspect. We let Martinez and McCaffrey get loose way too many times.”
Still, the Wildcat defense stiffened enough in the first half to hold Nebraska to two field goals instead of two touchdowns.
“We take it as a personal challenge, we bow up and we play,” Bergin said. “3s don’t beat us. We impose our will on them.”
Nebraska at Northwestern
