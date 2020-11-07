Pat Fitzgerald pleased with Northwestern's improvement in second half against Nebraska

As Pat Fitzgerald made his way around the Northwestern locker room Saturday at halftime, the coach stopped and posed a question to his offensive charges.

“We were doing some adjustments on both sides of the ball,” Fitzgerald said. “I just talked to the offense. (I said) ‘You guys seem bored; you’ve been out there for like nine minutes. It would be cool to get something going here and get some momentum.’”

It actually was just a little more than 11 minutes that the Wildcats spent on offense in the first half of their 21-13 Big Ten football victory over the Huskers. The Wildcats took those words seriously and didn’t need to be reminded the second half.

Northwestern scored two more touchdowns and had possession for just more than 16 of the final 30 minutes to earn the victory and improve to 3-0 in the Big Ten West.

Though Nebraska’s offense ran 23 more plays than the Wildcats (88-65) and outgained Northwestern by 125 yards, a scoreless second half prevented the Huskers from earning their first victory of the season.

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey said the most important part of the second half turnaround was improved execution.