Penn State looks to build off second-half success, reduce turnovers

While that turned out to be Nebraska’s final touchdown of the game — the Huskers were held to one field goal in the final 41:29 — it also was the final snap of the afternoon for Clifford.

After that, Levis said co-offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen told him to get ready. Despite one career start — in 2019 against Indiana — Levis said he was prepared to step in.

“It just comes down to executing,” Levis said. “Once you get hit the first time, at least in my opinion, all the nerves kind of go away, and it just comes down to having fun and playing football.”

The spark Penn State needed came from Levis’ legs — he carried 18 times for 61 yards. He also completed 14 of 31 passes for 219 yards, including a 74-yarder to Pat Freiermuth that led to a 5-yard TD run by Devyn Ford that produced the final points of the game.

“Will went in and gave us a spark,” Franklin said. “He did a good job of managing the game and made some good throws. He was fairly efficient, but we need to be a little more consistent in the details and what we’re doing.”

So despite 501 total yards, those final two trips into the red zone left Franklin and Levis feeling unfulfilled.