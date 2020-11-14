Penn State looks to build off second-half success, reduce turnovers

LINCOLN — How Penn State battled back Saturday from a 21-point first half deficit will be viewed by its players and coaches as more of a building block than moral victory.
Nebraska took a 27-6 lead into halftime before Penn State sliced that to 27-16 in the third quarter.
The 0-4 Nittany Lions fell 30-23, despite outgaining the Huskers by more than 200 yards and nearly doubling Nebraska’s total of 17 first downs with 30.
But outscoring Nebraska 17-3 in the second half wasn’t enough of a consolation for Nittany Lions coach James Franklin. This will be the first time a Franklin-led team has lost four games in a campaign since 2015.
It was the turnovers, and the points the 1-2 Huskers scored as a result of those, that left Franklin most frustrated.
“They played a consistent game,” the coach said. “We came out, got down by 21 in the first half. Turnovers continue to be a problem. Not only turnovers, but turnovers for touchdowns.
“I thought what we did in the second half was obviously good. We have to build on that. We have a lot of work to do.”
Penn State also struggled to find success in the red zone. Finishing 4 of 6 in the red zone is usually considered a good day, but not when three of the four conversions result in field goals, not touchdowns.
“Red zone touchdowns, we have to be better in the passing game,” Franklin said. “I thought we got our running game going today, not only traditional running game with the running back but also with the quarterback.”
While Penn State’s first four trips into the red zone produced 16 points, it came up empty in its final two trips inside Nebraska’s 20. Converting on either of their fourth-quarter drives could have produced the tying touchdown.
“We have to be more detailed in the passing game and we have to be better in the red zone offense,” Franklin said. “Some of those balls have to be put in a better position where our guys have a chance to go get it.”
Some of that lack of success in the final 15 minutes can be attributed to a lack of experience for quarterback Will Levis.
The 6-foot-3, 222-pound sophomore from Madison, Connecticut, was called into duty in the second quarter after starter Sean Clifford struggled.
Clifford threw a first-quarter interception that Nebraska converted into a 22-yard field goal that put the Huskers ahead 10-0.
Early in the second quarter, safety Deontai Williams stripped the ball from Clifford while sacking him. Williams then scooped up the ball and ran 26 yards untouched into the end zone.
While that turned out to be Nebraska’s final touchdown of the game — the Huskers were held to one field goal in the final 41:29 — it also was the final snap of the afternoon for Clifford.
After that, Levis said co-offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen told him to get ready. Despite one career start — in 2019 against Indiana — Levis said he was prepared to step in.
“It just comes down to executing,” Levis said. “Once you get hit the first time, at least in my opinion, all the nerves kind of go away, and it just comes down to having fun and playing football.”
The spark Penn State needed came from Levis’ legs — he carried 18 times for 61 yards. He also completed 14 of 31 passes for 219 yards, including a 74-yarder to Pat Freiermuth that led to a 5-yard TD run by Devyn Ford that produced the final points of the game.
“Will went in and gave us a spark,” Franklin said. “He did a good job of managing the game and made some good throws. He was fairly efficient, but we need to be a little more consistent in the details and what we’re doing.”
So despite 501 total yards, those final two trips into the red zone left Franklin and Levis feeling unfulfilled.
“We were able to move the ball today, but too many times we didn’t come away with points,” Franklin said. “When you don’t score down there it magnifies that you have things to work on.”
