Penn State preparing for both Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey at quarterback for Huskers

Nebraska’s starting quarterback for Saturday remains unclear, but the Penn State defense thinks it already knows what to expect either way.

Sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh told local reporters Wednesday that the game plan will adjust based on whether Adrian Martinez or Luke McCaffrey are on the field Saturday. Both are talented, he said, though it’s no mystery what the Husker offense will look like with either player.

“You can tell that when (McCaffrey) is in the game, it’s more Wildcat — he’s going to run more,” Oweh said. “But then when Martinez is in the game, they like to run it through him. He’s going to orchestrate the offense. … But you can tell when one QB is in the game what they’re going to do. They want to run (McCaffrey) more and Martinez, run (the offense) through him.

“But you can usually tell what they’re going to do (depending on) who is in the game.”

Martinez has taken 106 snaps through two games while McCaffrey has 51. Martinez has run 26 times (24.5% of the time at 7.2 yards per carry) while McCaffrey has carried the ball on 17 plays (33.3% at 7.6). Martinez is 24 of 42 passing; McCaffrey has completed 16 of 21 attempts.

