Penn State's Micah Parsons won't return, but Minnesota's Rashod Bateman will opt in for this season

The Big Ten’s reigning linebacker of the year won’t be opting back in this season.

Penn State’s Micah Parsons will stay on the course he first announced Aug. 6, continuing to prepare for the NFL draft next spring in lieu of another college campaign. The Nittany Lions travel to Nebraska on Nov. 14.

Returning was a real option, PSU coach James Franklin said Wednesday, but the amount of time away from the program made the possibility “a little bit more complicated.” Parsons — once a top Huskers target who visited Lincoln for a “Friday Night Lights” camp in 2017 — is coming off an All-America season in which he started 12 games and made 109 total tackles (14 for loss) with four forced fumbles and five passes defended.

Parsons originally cited “the potential risk to the health and well-being” of his young son in his decision. He is likely to be a top-10 pick in the spring.

“We understand the decision," Franklin said Wednesday. “Just like we were on the front end, we're supportive of the decision.”

Also Wednesday, Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman announced on social media he is opting back in for 2020. He caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns as a third-team All-American last year.