Pheldarius Payne played 'like a robot' last year. Now he's coming to life for the Huskers

LINCOLN — Despite Pheldarius Payne’s large frame and athleticism, the outside linebacker hasn’t reached his potential at Nebraska yet.

But with a full, healthy offseason in front of him, he can now see his ceiling and is pushing confidently toward it.

Payne transferred to Nebraska last year from Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania, but his development was stunted soon after he arrived by shoulder surgery and a case of COVID-19.

He spent two months rehabbing his shoulder with limited strength conditioning. That, combined with COVID, resulted in the 6-foot-3, 270-pound Payne losing 10 pounds by the start of the 2020 season.

He was already the lightest and shortest defensive lineman on NU’s roster before losing the weight, so Nebraska moved him to outside linebacker.

Not only did Payne have to learn a new position, but he also had to adjust to Big Ten football after two years in junior college. The transition was difficult at first, but Payne fought his way into the rotation and played in every game.