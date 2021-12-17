Pheldarius Payne withdraws from transfer portal, stays with Nebraska

After spending 11 days in the transfer portal, one of Nebraska’s sack leaders the last two seasons has decided to stay in Lincoln.

Outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne announced Friday he will remain a Husker after considering other options. The defender with two years left to play has appeared in 18 career games – no starts – with 40 total tackles including three sacks. He played 229 snaps this season but missed the final two games with an injury.

Payne’s reemergence puts him back in the mix atop NU’s depth chart at his position for 2022. While All-American contributor JoJo Domann moves on, senior Caleb Tannor and junior Garrett Nelson appear on track to return as likely starters. Senior Damian Jackson is also in line for some time while sophomore Blaise Gunnerson got his first extended look in late November.

Players can withdraw from the portal at any time, but the team they intended to leave is not required by rule to take them back or keep them on scholarship. The Huskers, though, will welcome back Payne. The only other known example of a Nebraska player staying with the school after time in the portal is former quarterback Andrew Bunch, who did so after the 2018 season before eventually leaving following 2019 to finish his career at Southeast Missouri State.