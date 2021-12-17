Pheldarius Payne withdraws from transfer portal, stays with Nebraska

After spending 11 days in the transfer portal, one of Nebraska’s sack leaders the last two seasons has decided to stay in Lincoln.
Outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne announced Friday he will remain a Husker after considering other options. The defender with two years left to play has appeared in 18 career games – no starts – with 40 total tackles including three sacks. He played 229 snaps this season but missed the final two games with an injury.
Payne’s reemergence puts him back in the mix atop NU’s depth chart at his position for 2022. While All-American contributor JoJo Domann moves on, senior Caleb Tannor and junior Garrett Nelson appear on track to return as likely starters. Senior Damian Jackson is also in line for some time while sophomore Blaise Gunnerson got his first extended look in late November.
Players can withdraw from the portal at any time, but the team they intended to leave is not required by rule to take them back or keep them on scholarship. The Huskers, though, will welcome back Payne. The only other known example of a Nebraska player staying with the school after time in the portal is former quarterback Andrew Bunch, who did so after the 2018 season before eventually leaving following 2019 to finish his career at Southeast Missouri State.
This version of the portal – when players no longer need to sit out a year as transfers – is much more crowded. Per Rivals, 764 FBS players alone had entered the portal between Aug. 1 and signing day Wednesday. Of those, 17 (2.2%) had officially withdrawn.
Payne arrived as part of NU’s 2020 class as a junior-college transfer from Lackawanna College, which was the only option the Virginia native had out of high school because of poor grades and a relative lack of strength. He built up both over the next two years while hounding opposing quarterbacks and flipped from NC State to Nebraska late in 2019.
Shifting from lineman to linebacker in Lincoln, the 6-foot-3 Payne eventually bulked up to 260 pounds in a process delayed by an injury and the pandemic. He logged 19 tackles (2.5 for loss) this season.
“I’m a day-by-day, game-by-game type of guy,” Payne said during the fall. “So as much as I can get in a game, that’s what I reach for.”
With Payne’s return, the number drops to four Huskers who have transferred since November in running backs running backs Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott, four-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez and reserve inside linebacker Jackson Hannah.
402-444-1201,