In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel break down a huge week in Nebraska Athletics: Volleyball's Memorial Stadium match and football's season opener.

The crew opens with a look ahead at Volleyball Day in Nebraska and what this means for the sport. Plus they look at how this is the perfect time to hold the event.

They then turn to Nebraska football's season opener at Minnesota and how it is different from previous coaches' first game.

The three break down what the Huskers have to do in order to beat Minnesota and which players have to show up for Nebraska.

With an open college football Saturday, the crew look at the interesting storylines happening at other Midwest schools during opening weekend.

They close out with their picks for this weekend.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, or check it out on Spotify. Also, find Sam, Tom and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Want to listen to just specific parts of the podcast? Check out the clips below!