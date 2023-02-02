Sam McKewon and Tom Shatel look at a busy week in Husker football including signing day and recapping a press conference with Matt Rhule.

After all the conversations with Rhule and assistant coaches, Tom and Sam say it's time to look at the possible framework of Nebraska football under the new staff.

Later in the show they also ask how Nebraska can show a higher level of commitment to the men's basketball program.

