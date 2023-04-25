In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel begin by giving their takeaways from the White's victory over Red in this year's spring game, but why the play on the field wasn't as important as the moments featuring coach Frank Solich and his return to Memorial Stadium.

The trio also discuss who stood out during the Red-White scrimmage, and the team's biggest question marks heading into summer (11:01). Next, the guys talk about Nebraska's growing attrition with a few players heading to the transfer portal (27:01). Plus, they break down a struggling Nebraska baseball team following a sweep to Iowa (46:01) and Keisei Tominaga's NBA Draft news (56:00).

