Pick Six Podcast: Adrian Martinez reaction; Legacy of each Husker senior
Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins discuss the big news of the week as Adrian Martinez is done for the season with a shoulder injury. The crew also looks at what each Nebraska senior will be remembered for. As always they close out the show with their top picks across college football this weekend.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew digs into the big news of the week, sharing their reaction to Adrian Martinez missing the Iowa game and what it means for the Huskers' chances. They'll also look ahead to senior day and reflect on how each Husker senior will be remembered.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

