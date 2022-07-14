 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: Answering Husker fans' questions

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Jimmy Watkins and Tom Shatel tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Jimmy Watkins answer listener questions about the upcoming husker football season. Tom discusses the "terminator" mode of the Big Ten and what the future may hold. The crew also looks at staff changes with Nebraska mens basketball.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

