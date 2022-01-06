 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: As the transfer portal turns towards a new Husker QB
Pick Six Podcast: As the transfer portal turns towards a new Husker QB

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins discuss the possibilities as Nebraska appears ready to land a new quarterback from the transfer portal. The crew also looks at potential new additions to the coaching staff. They also look at a huge week for Amy Williams and Husker basketball.

They discuss the possibilities as Nebraska appears ready to land a new quarterback from the transfer portal. The crew also looks at potential new additions to the coaching staff. They also look at a huge week for Amy Williams and Husker basketball.

