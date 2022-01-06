Pick Six Podcast: As the transfer portal turns towards a new Husker QB

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
They discuss the possibilities as Nebraska appears ready to land a new quarterback from the transfer portal. The crew also looks at potential new additions to the coaching staff. They also look at a huge week for Amy Williams and Husker basketball.
