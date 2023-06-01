In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel take a look at the released TV schedule for some of Nebraska football's games, give an update on a big recruiting month for the Huskers and more.

The crew opens with a look at the Huskers' TV schedule, particularly the 10 a.m. game against Colorado. They also discuss whether the more games on Black Friday will diminish the annual Nebraska-Iowa rivalry game.

They then turn to recruiting and look at how Omaha Central's Caleb Pyfrom, who will visit NU this weekend, sees similarities between Matt Rhule and P.J. Fleck.

The trio closes out with a season recap of baseball and give potential solutions to the problems with RPI.

