Pick Six Podcast: Big Ten baseball champs; Nebraska football recruiting; Mailbag
Pick Six Podcast: Big Ten baseball champs; Nebraska football recruiting; Mailbag

Sam McKewon and Evan Bland discuss the postseason possibilities for Nebraska baseball after winning a Big Ten title. The crew also looks at Nebraska football recruiting including what to watch over the next few weeks. They close the show by answering your submitted questions.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

