Pick Six Podcast: Brace yourself for chaos in the final days of Nebraska's coaching search

Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain try to provide calm amid the chaos of the Nebraska coaching search including who the real and new names in the mix.

The crew has a feisty exchange over who are the $10 million a year worthy college football coaches out there. 

They look at the monetary motivations and complications involving Matt Rhule in regards to the Huskers' coaching search.

Later in the show they make predictions on if Nebraska will have a new head coach before Dec. 3rd?

Finally they touch on Nebraska volleyball's huge weekend to close out the regular season and Husker men's basketball holiday tournament survival rate. 

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam Tom and Dirk on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

