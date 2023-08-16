In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel take a look at what Husker fans can expect from Nebraska football this season, break down conference realignment and more.

The crew starts with what they'd like to see from Nebraska football this season. What will the Huskers will do at receiver? How will they manage the amount of running quarterback Jeff Sims has to do. Can NU make a bowl a game? What happens if Nebraska loses the first two games?

They then turn to breaking down Nebraska's defense and the 3-3-5 scheme. Who will benefit from the scheme the most? Who will be the starters and which positions are still figuring that out (27:30)?

The crew then moves onto the recent conference realignment. Why did Oregon and Washington move to the Big Ten? Will there one day be one or two superconferences (39:40)?

They close out with Nebraska volleyball. What can we learn from the Red-White Scrimmage? What's going on with Nebraska's setter competition? How much playing time will Nebraska's young players get (53:00)?

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, or check it out on Spotify. Also, find Sam, Tom and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Want to listen to just specific parts of the podcast? Check out the clips below!

Photos: Nebraska football fall practice Aug. 15