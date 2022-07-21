 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
VIDEO

Pick Six Podcast: Building the ultimate Big Ten program

  • Updated
  • 0

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel frankenstein together the ultimate Big Ten program by drafting their best coaches, stadiums and more. 

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert