Sam McKewon and Dirk Chatelain debate Trev Alberts' comments on there being "undeniable" progress with Nebraska men's basketball.

Dirk asks the question: How many power five basketball schools would keep a coach with four-straight losing seasons?

On the football side of things, they look at Matt Rhule's massive support staff hired so far and if this is an indication of how his creativity could create an avenue of advantage for the Huskers.

Later in the show, they look at the key elements for Nebraska to successfully recruit Texas high school football players.