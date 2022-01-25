Pick Six Podcast: Can Husker football recruit better in Omaha with new coaches?

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
They discuss if new Husker assistants like Mickey Joseph can help Nebraska recruit homegrown talent better. The crew also gets into a week where Fred Hoiberg went on the defense of his coaching success and the Husker program.
