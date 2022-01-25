 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: Can Husker football recruit better in Omaha with new coaches?
Pick Six Podcast: Can Husker football recruit better in Omaha with new coaches?

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins discuss if new Husker assistants like Mickey Joseph can help Nebraska recruit homegrown talent better. The crew also gets into a week where Fred Hoiberg went on the defense of his coaching success and the Husker program.

