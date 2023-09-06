In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel look ahead to Nebraska's trip to Colorado and break down how the Huskers lost to Minnesota.

The crew starts what Colorado game and rivalry means.

They then turn to what cost Nebraska the season opener at Minnesota — the offense — and if the Huskers can fix it in one week.

The trio then continues their breakdown of the upcoming Colorado game and what both teams bring to the showdown. They also compare Matt Rhule's and Deion Sanders' different approaches to building a program.

They close out with their picks for Week 2 of college football.

