Pick Six Podcast: Does the silence mean Nebraska's coaching search is over?

Tom Shatel, Sam McKewon and Dirk Chatelain ask if the silence around Nebraska's coaching search means that Trev Alberts has his man?

They make their predictions based off the latest information and take a deeper look at Army's Jeff Monken and Kansas' Lance Leipold.

The crew also looks at how Jim Harbaugh has adapted, survived and thrived at Michigan.

Later in the show, they preview a massive women's basketball matchup next week between Nebraska and Creighton. 

They also ask the question: Will the "scrappy as hell" style of Nebraska men's basketball equate to more wins?

