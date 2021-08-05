 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pick Six Podcast: Early observations from Husker football camp
0 comments
topical
VIDEO

Pick Six Podcast: Early observations from Husker football camp

  • Updated
  • 0

Sam McKewon, Dirk Chatelain, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins discuss the first week of Nebraska fall camp and look at how tough the Huskers' schedule could be.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland, Dirk Chatelain and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The Huskers are a week into fall camp with preparations ramping up toward the Aug. 28 season opener. Sam and Evan will discuss at length everything they've seen and heard from Nebraska so far and what it all means for the 2021 season.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert