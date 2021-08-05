Pick Six Podcast: Early observations from Husker football camp

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland, Dirk Chatelain and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The Huskers are a week into fall camp with preparations ramping up toward the Aug. 28 season opener. Sam and Evan will discuss at length everything they've seen and heard from Nebraska so far and what it all means for the 2021 season.