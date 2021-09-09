Pick Six Podcast: Full attention on the Buffalo Bulls and what we still don't know about Nebraska

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew digs into a dangerous matchup for the Huskers with Buffalo. The crew also ponders the things we still don't know about Nebraska after two games. They also take a tour of Husker volleyball, Big Ten basketball schedules and fall baseball practice starting.
