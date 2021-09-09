 Skip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: Full attention on the Buffalo Bulls and what we still don't know about Nebraska
Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins dig into a dangerous matchup for the Huskers with Buffalo. The crew also ponders the things we still don't know about Nebraska after two games. They also take a tour of Husker volleyball, Big Ten basketball schedules and fall baseball practice starting.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

