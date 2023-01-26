 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: How does Trev Alberts evaluate the Nebraska men's basketball program?

Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain ask how Trev Alberts can go about evaluating Nebraska men's basketball amid key injuries this season.

Dirk also pleads that is it time to stop making excuses for the lack of success in the program over the years. 

Later in the show, they look at the massive haul Matt Rhule and Nebraska football made over the last few weeks in the transfer portal and 2023 class. 

That subject rolls into a discussion on balancing development of young players against bringing in "ready made" transfer players.

