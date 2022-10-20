 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: How Mickey Joseph fits into Trev Alberts search-even if he's not the head coach

On a new episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Tom Shatel, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Dirk Chatelain discuss who can truly handle Nebraska’s ‘pressure cooker’ coaching job.

On a new episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Tom Shatel and Sam McKewon discuss how big a priority is it to keep Mickey Joseph if he is not the next head coach. They also ponder if a coach would rather stay in a future one bid big 12

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam Tom and Dirk on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

