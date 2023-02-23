Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Evan Bland take a deep look at how Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball have been winning games.
They also discuss how far this team can go this season and potential keys for setting up success in the future.
Later in the show they recap press conferences with Nebraska assistant football coaches Rob Dvoracek, Donovan Raiola and Corey Campbell.
