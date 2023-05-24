In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel begin by breaking down the reports of Nebraska's system president Ted Carter taking over as AD Trev Albert's boss, why it makes sense for the university and what impact he brings as a lifelong sports nut.

The conversation molds into a conference realignment discussion and how Carter will be an asset in talks with the Big Ten and its busy future vying for pieces of a proposed ACC breakup, Notre Dame, and more (14:16).

Bellevue West recruit Danny Kaelin flipped his commitment from Missouri to Nebraska and the three talk about the quarterback's fit in Matt Rhule's system and how his staff's honest, genuine approach with recruiting helped leave the door open (25:50).

The trio wrap up the pod by conversing on what Nebraska will have to do to win the Big Ten tournament this week and what kind of odds the team has as they kick off vs. Rutgers Wednesday afternoon (36:00).

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, or check it out on Spotify. Also, find Sam, Tom and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.