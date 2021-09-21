Pick Six Podcast: How to feel about OU game and stopping Michigan State's running attack

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew debates how everyone should feel about the Huskers' close loss to Oklahoma. They also look at how Nebraska could stop Michigan State dynamic running back Kenneth Walker III. Later in the show, they ponder if Scott Frost is detachable from his staff should the need for chance come. They close out the show with their picks for some of college football's top games this weekend.
