 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pick Six Podcast: How to feel about OU game and stopping Michigan State's running attack
0 comments
topical
VIDEO

Pick Six Podcast: How to feel about OU game and stopping Michigan State's running attack

  • Updated
  • 0

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins debate on how everyone should feel about the Huskers' close loss to Oklahoma. The crew also looks at how Nebraska could stop Michigan State dynamic running back Kenneth Walker III. Later in the show, they ponder if Scott Frost is detachable from his …

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

The crew debates how everyone should feel about the Huskers' close loss to Oklahoma. They also look at how Nebraska could stop Michigan State dynamic running back Kenneth Walker III. Later in the show, they ponder if Scott Frost is detachable from his staff should the need for chance come. They close out the show with their picks for some of college football's top games this weekend.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert