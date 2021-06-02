 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pick Six Podcast: Husker baseball heads to Arkansas, Nebraska football recruiting heats up and more
0 comments
topical
VIDEO

Pick Six Podcast: Husker baseball heads to Arkansas, Nebraska football recruiting heats up and more

  • Updated
  • 0

Sam McKewon and Evan Bland dish on the Nebraska baseball's trip to Arkansas for the NCAA tournament. The crew also dives into a busy week of recruiting news for Husker football. They also touch on developments with Nebraska basketball and discuss the newest Husker scholarship running back.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

They dish on the Nebraska baseball's trip to Arkansas for the NCAA tournament. The crew also dives into a busy week of recruiting news for Husker football. They also touch on developments with Nebraska basketball and discuss the newest Husker scholarship running back.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert