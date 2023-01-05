 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: Is Nebraska football spending its $7 million on assistant coaches wisely?

Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain discuss the assistant coaching hires made so far by Matt Rhule and ponder if the $7 million pool for those coaches is being used wisely.

They also compare similar assistant coaching hires made so far by other Big Ten programs including Luke Fickell's staff at Wisconsin. 

Later in the show they look back the Big Ten's early exit from the college football playoff in two exciting semifinal games.

They close the show by looking at Nebraska basketball's next two game and if they win those games, is time to start thinking NIT?

