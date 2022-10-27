Pick Six Podcast: Is the Illinois game Mickey Joseph’s best chance to move ahead in Nebraska’s coaching search?

On a new episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Tom Shatel, Sam McKewon and Dirk Chatelain discuss if the Illinois game is Mickey Joseph’s best chance to make a case to be Nebraska’s next coach.

They also look at reasons so many Husker fans have latched onto Joseph including his “Pelini-esque” no nonsense style with accountability. They dig into why Iowa has managed to put the worst offense in Big Ten history on the field. Later, the crew dig into why Nebraska volleyball’s blue blood status makes all losses feel big and surprising.

They close the show with a crucial question: What is the earliest date we will know Nebraska’s new football coach?