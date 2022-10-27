 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage

Pick Six Podcast: Is the Illinois game Mickey Joseph’s best chance to move ahead in Nebraska’s coaching search?

  • Updated
  • 0

On a new episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Tom Shatel, Sam McKewon and Dirk Chatelain discuss if the Illinois game is Mickey Joseph’s best chance to make a case to be Nebraska’s next coach.

On a new episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Tom Shatel, Sam McKewon and Dirk Chatelain discuss if the Illinois game is Mickey Joseph’s best chance to make a case to be Nebraska’s next coach.

They also look at reasons so many Husker fans have latched onto Joseph including his “Pelini-esque” no nonsense style with accountability. They dig into why Iowa has managed to put the worst offense in Big Ten history on the field. Later, the crew dig into why Nebraska volleyball’s blue blood status makes all losses feel big and surprising.

They close the show with a crucial question: What is the earliest date we will know Nebraska’s new football coach?

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam Tom and Dirk on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert