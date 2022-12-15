Pick Six Podcast: Key things to learn from Matt Rhule's early recruiting efforts at Nebraska

Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain offer some key takeaways from Matt Rhule's early recruiting efforts at Nebraska.

They look at Rhule's track record of searching for what fits his system more so than how many stars a recruit may have.

The crew also looks at the quarterback transfer targets Nebraska is interested in and how it is a big indicator of what offensive system Rhule is looking to run with the Huskers.

Later in the show they look at how signing day has a changed and share some memories of Bo Pelini being less than pleased with Tom and Dirk.

They also discuss what we can expect the rest of the season from Nebraska men's basketball.

