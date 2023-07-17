In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel take a look at some of the top storylines heading into Big Ten media days, including Nebraska's hire of Matt Rhule and Northwestern firing Pat Fitzgerald.

The crew opens with a discussion of what led to Fitzgerald being fired and the current state of Northwestern football.

They then turn their attention to another top story of the event — Rhule.

The three then break down Wisconsin's hiring of Luke Fickell and what that means about the Badgers' program.

They close with a discussion of what Big Ten football will look like in 2024 when there are no longer divisions.

