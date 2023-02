Sam McKewon and Evan Bland look at the rough opening weekend for Nebraska baseball and discuss how worried anyone should be after just one week.

They also discuss Coach Will Bolt's comments about the Husker bullpen and preview the immediate task at hand in South Alabama.

