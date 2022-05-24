Pick Six Podcast: Nebraska baseball's downfall and big transfer additions for Husker football

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins discuss Nebraska baseball's failure to make the Big Ten tournament. The crew also looks at two big additions to Husker football this week and have their own transfer draft to rank all Nebraska's new players. They also look at roster changes for Nebraska basketball.