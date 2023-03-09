Tom Shatel and Evan Bland unpack Nebraska basketball's flop out of the Big Ten Tournament and how Matt Rhule is winning the off-season in a big way.

They discuss what Nebraska basketball's roster may look like next year and if Keisei Tominaga will return.

The crew looks at what has made Matt Rhule so impressive in a few months and identify key storylines entering spring practice.

They close the show looking at how a win over a ranked Vanderbilt team has proved a big spark to Nebraska baseball.

