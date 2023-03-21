Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Evan Bland look at what Nebraska players mean when saying they don't want "babied" anymore.

Tom Shatel offers the suggestion that Matt Rhule find the "mean, ferocious, bad asses" during spring practice.

The crew looks at what they are expecting from Nebraska's offensive and defensive coordinators during the weeks ahead.

Later in the show, they preview a massive recruiting weekend for the Huskers including five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. They discuss what it will take for Nebraska to win the battle for Raiola over USC and Georgia.

They close the show by going over other top recruits likely coming for a visit this weekend including additional five-star targets.

