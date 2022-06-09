 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
VIDEO

Pick Six Podcast: Nebraska men's basketball workouts and football recruiting update.

  • Updated
  • 0

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins take a deep dive into Nebraska men's basketball as the Huskers begin summer workouts. They also look at Nebraska football recruiting including recent commits, a Friday night lights camp recap and upcoming visitors.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson refuses to confirm or deny PGA Tour ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert