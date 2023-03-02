Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Evan Bland discuss how Nebraska is trying to land five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola with a big visit ahead on March 25.

They also look at the likely scenario that this battle comes down to the Huskers and USC for the elite signal caller.

The crew also previews the NFL Draft combine and discuss which Huskers are most likely to get drafted in April.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam Tom and Dirk on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.